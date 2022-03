Spring Forward: Don’t Forget to Change Clocks for Daylight Saving Time

It's almost time to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time. And yes it's, Saving Time not Savings Time.

DST officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022. So before you go to bed on Saturday, March 12 move your clocks forward one hour. Or you can just change them all when you get up Sunday morning like we usually do.

Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only places that don't observe DST. Although lawmakers have been trying to eliminate it in New York for several years. This year, there are four bills in the Assembly and three in the Senate dealing with ending daylight saving time.

There are pros and cons to DST. Most of the support for springing forward has to do with the benefits of more daylight.

It reduces energy consumption

Beneficial for farmers to get more work done

Safety less driving in twilight or the dark

Those opposed to the time change, say there's no proof to any of it. Some studies show quite the opposite.

Energy consumption remained similar with an increase in usage in the morning offsetting most of the savings in the evening.

Many farmers oppose the change, especially at Central New York dairy farms where the cows don't live by the clock. They expect to be fed and milked at the same time no matter what the clock says. It's even true for pets.

As for safety, we've all heard about the increase in traffic accidents and heart attacks from losing that hour of sleep. Government studies show there's an 8% increase the first week of the change that is never made up during DST.

When does the time change back again? You won't move your clocks until November 6, 2022.

