WWE Hall of Famer Appearing at Central New York’s Newest Cannabis Shop

Central New York's newest legal marijuana dispensary is gearing up for its grand opening, with a pro wrestling superstar taking part in the festivities.

RAVEN'S JOINT

Raven's Joint, located at 4106 State Route 31 in Clay, New York, will open its doors to the public beginning at noon on Sunday, March 10th.

Participating in the celebration will be none other than WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam. Fans will be able to meet Van Dam and obtain a photo or autograph for $40, or $50 for both.

Van Dam, known for his high-flying aerial maneuvers and jaw-dropping flexibility, has been a vocal supporter of marijuana's medicinal benefits long before its widespread acceptance.

'THE WHOLE F'N SHOW'

Van Dam first gained widespread popularity in the mid-1990s with the underground hardcore wrestling promotion Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). He later joined World Wrestling Entertainment and enjoyed notable success, culminating in a WWE Championship victory over John Cena in 2006.

Shortly after winning the WWE Championship, Van Dam made headlines when he was arrested for marijuana possession, sparking considerable controversy and losing favor within the company. The repercussions at the time seem overblown by today's standards, given the increased acceptance of marijuana usage.

Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. He still wrestles occasionally, most recently for rival organization All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

ABOUT RAVEN'S JOINT

Raven's Joint is owned and operated by Benjamin Duerr, himself a professional wrestler (as Bin Hamin) along with his business partner Josh Jeanneret. For more information on their dispensary, follow their official Facebook page.

