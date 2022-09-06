The Summer concert season is not over yet! Wednesday evening you can enjoy the music of Sting at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Sting is currently out with his 'My Songs Tour' featuring the music he created with the Police as well as his solo material, including his latest album 'The Bridge'. Reports from the road show that Sting has been performing nearly 20 songs each night and a little less than half of those are songs made famous by the Police. Here are some of the things to know before you go to SPAC tonight.

Get our free mobile app

Whether it has been a couple of years or a couple of weeks since you attended your latest concert, each show seems to have unique guidelines, rules and timeline. If you are heading to SPAC this evening we want to make sure you have the info needed to plan ahead. Check ticket availability HERE. This is the tentative timeline for the Sting concert.

12:00PM - Box Office open

5:00PM - Parking Lots open

6:30PM - Gates to venue open

8:00PM - Joe Sumner

8:45PM - Sting

10:30PM - Show is over

iPhone iPhone loading...

There is a Clear Bag Policy for Wednesday's show at SPAC. The venue allows clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5”x 6.5”). No other bags of any type will be allowed.

Here are a few other items to keep in mind tonight at SPAC.

No COVID restrictions

This is a CASHLESS venue. Be sure to have a credit or debit card.

For a complete list of Do's and Don'ts, click HERE.

2022 Capital Region Concert Calendar Updated regularly so keep checking back!