The Boss is Back! Bruce Springsteen Coming to Albany Early 2023

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band is hitting the road in 2023, and they're making a stop in the Capital Region!

The Boss and company will play Albany's MVP Arena on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023. It's one of the band's 31 scheduled U.S. dates that was recently announced.

MVP Arena via Facebook MVP Arena via Facebook loading...

Tickets for the Albany show go on sale Friday, July 22nd through Ticketmaster's "Verified Fan" registration procedure. According to Ticketmaster, "Verified Fan" keeps bots out of the ticket buying process.

For all the details, terms & conditions, visit Ticketmaster's page for the show.

FULL SCHEDULE FOR 2023'S BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND TOUR:

TOUR DATE CITY VENUE ON-SALE DATE TICKETING SITE Feb. 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Wed 7/20 ticketmaster.com Feb. 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Wed 7/27 ticketmaster.com Feb. 5 Orlando, FL Amway Center Wed 7/20 ticketmaster.com Feb. 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live Wed 7/20 ticketmaster.com Feb. 10 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Fri 7/22 ticketmaster.com Feb. 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center Fri 7/22 toyotacenter.com Feb. 16 Austin, TX Moody Center Fri 7/22 ticketmaster.com Feb. 18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Wed 7/27 ticketmaster.com Feb. 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Wed 7/20 ticketmaster.com Feb. 25 Portland, OR Moda Center Fri 7/22 ticketmaster.com Feb. 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Wed 7/27 ticketmaster.com Mar. 2 Denver, CO Ball Arena Wed 7/20 ticketmaster.com Mar. 5 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Thu 7/21 ticketmaster.com Mar. 7 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Wed 7/27 ticketmaster.com Mar. 9 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena Wed 7/27 ticketmaster.com Mar. 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Fri 7/22 ticketmaster.com Mar. 14 Albany, NY MVP Arena Fri 7/22 ticketmaster.com Mar. 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Tue 7/26 wellsfargocenterphilly.com Mar. 18 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center Tue 7/26 ticketmaster.com Mar. 20 Boston, MA TD Garden Wed 7/20 ticketmaster.com Mar. 23 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Wed 7/27 ticketmaster.com Mar. 25 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Fri 7/22 ticketmaster.com Mar. 27 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena Tue 7/26 ticketmaster.com Mar. 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Wed 7/27 ticketmaster.com Apr. 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri 7/29 ticketmaster.com Apr. 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Fri 7/29 seatgeek.com Apr. 5 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wed 7/27 rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com Apr. 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena Tue 7/26 ticketmaster.com Apr. 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Fri 7/29 ticketmaster.com Apr. 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Fri 7/29 ticketmaster.com Apr. 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Fri 7/29 ticketmaster.com

