John Hinckley Albany Show Canceled! Will This Guy EVER Get His Shot?!

John Hinckley Jr., the would-be presidential assassin, has been trying to turn over a new leaf with a music career. But with each concert he books, the extreme public blowback causes the venue to cancel. Which begs the question... will John EVER get his shot?!

THE ATTEMPT: MARCH 30, 1981

On March 30, 1981, Hinckley fired shots at President Ronald Reagan in Washington D.C. Bullets from his .22 caliber wounded Reagan non-fatally, and also struck a police officer, Secret Service agent, and White House Press Secretary James Brady. Nobody died, but Brady was left permanently disabled after the attack.

Upon his arrest, Hinckley told authorities he was trying to impress actress Jodie Foster, with whom he had an obsessive crush. Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity, and spent his incarceration at various psychiatric facilities. Strong public outcry over the verdict led to 1984's Insanity Defense Reform Act, which made it harder for people to seek that type of defense.

In 2016, a judge deemed Hinckley a non-threat to the public or himself, and granted him release from psychiatric care. A 2020 ruling said that Hinckley was allowed to showcase his artwork, writing and music under his own name. Since then, he's been selling paintings on eBay and trying to book concerts around the U.S.

You can also check out his YouTube channel here.

Ronald Reagan returned to duty less than one month later.

2023-2024 Capital Region Concert Calendar Updated regularly so keep checking back!

The US Presidents Buried In New York