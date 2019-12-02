The major winter storm hitting central New York with snow and ice is causing hundreds of accidents. New York State Police are asking everyone to stay off the roads.

Troopers responded to more than 550 storm-related crashes statewide as of 7pm Sunday, December 1st.

There were several accidents on I-81. The speed limit was even lowered to 45 MPH by the state DOT from Syracuse to the Pennsylvania state line.

A bus accident in Hancock closed State Route 17 Sunday afternoon. Luckily no one was injured when the bus tipped onto its side.

And that's just what state police are dealing with. Local police, fire, EMT and emergency crews are also dealing with several accidents and emergencies.

Snow emergencies have been declared all over central New York. Parking restrictions are also in affect to give snow plows room to clear streets.

If you don't have to go out, stay home and stay safe until the storm is over.

Public schools, colleges and universities have cancelled classes Monday.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

