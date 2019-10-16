Deer Are Everywhere – How To Avoid Hitting One

It's deer mating season and you are urged to be aware of more deer on the roadways and on the sides of roads all over the Capital Region. According to WKBW.com, it is deer breeding season which means you need to be aware of a large population of deer on and on the side of the roadways. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have issued a reminder that the months of October, November, and December, motorists will see an increase in the deer population.

This three-month span is when the DMV says that two-thirds of car-deer crashes happen. There are some tips to avoid crashes with deer. The DEC and the DMV recommend that you take notice of the deer crossing signs. These tell you that there have been crashes with deer in these areas before.

You should be most aware at dawn and dusk. You are also urged not to swerve away and to firmly break. You should also use your hazard lights or headlights to warn other drivers that there are deer in the area.

The DEC also advises that if you do hit a deer, you are to stay away from it. It could appear to be dead but may just be stunned and could injure you.