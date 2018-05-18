Star In A National Beer Commercial Right Here In Utica

Has your dream been to hit it big on the big screen? You could star in a national beer commercial for Victoria Beer right here in Utica.

A production company will be shooting a commercial for Victoria beer in Utica on May 23rd - May 24th. Victoria is a Vienna lager made by the Mexican brewery Grupo Modelo. This brewery is also the same brains behind Corona.

If you’re interested in being an extra for the commercial, you can email rayjowdy@gmail.com. The best part, WKTV reports those who end up being in the commercial will be paid! You can't go wrong with that.

