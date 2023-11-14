Love Dark Beer? This is the Highest Rated Stout in NY State

As the temperature dips, New York beer fans may opt to change up their preferred style for something a little darker.

Dark beers -- we're talking stouts and porters here -- tend to have a more robust and complex flavor profile, including notes of chocolate, coffee, caramel, and roasted malts. These types of flavors might be more comforting when the ambient temperature is lower. They also tend to be slightly -- or sometimes more than slightly -- higher in ABV, which further adds to their warming effects.

The website VinePair used data from Beer Advocate, the premiere online beer review platform, to compile a list of the most popular stouts in all of the 50 states.

So what brewery can boast having the highest-rated beer in all of New York?

EVIL TWIN BREWING • DOUBLE BARREL JESUS

Evil Twin Brewing in Queens, New York makes a delectable imperial stout at a slightly dangerous 12% ABV. Beer Advocate scored this stout it an incredible 99 out of 100. Doesn't get much better than that.

Here's the official description from Evil Twin:

A few times in the history of craft beer it has happened that a highly praised beer rises beyond mortal stardom into a higher godly league. Usually the recipe to make such heavenly drops is thick fudge-like body, pitch black color, amazingly overwhelming aromas of chocolate, coffee, dark fruits and muscovado sugar and by all means aged in barrels and blended into a this very unique and rare tasting version standing in front of you.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Double Barrel Jesus next time you're hankering for that cold weather brew.

