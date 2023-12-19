Students Can Now Craft and Sell Their Own Beer in Binghamton

In an exciting development sure to intrigue both students and beer enthusiasts alike, recent legislation has granted SUNY Broome the authority to not only manufacture, but also sell its own range of alcoholic beverages. New York Governor Hochul signed the measure, which also extends to Cornell University.

It's all in the name of food science. Harold Trimm, a professor of chemistry at SUNY Broome, spoke about plans for the new in-house brewery and fermentation lab:

We have a full pilot-scale brewery here... I always think the idea for a community college is to help local community, both educating and providing a resource for the industry.

The campus is set to introduce specialized courses that cover the entire spectrum of beverage creation, including brewing, wine making, distilling and food packaging. The cutting-edge fermentation lab hopes to empower students with the finer points of brewing and beverage making.

SUNY Broome Community College via Facebook SUNY Broome Community College via Facebook loading...

But what's perhaps most interesting is that sales of these beer creations will be allowed, with plans to showcase the crafted beverages at Downtown Binghamton's Culinary & Event Center. Prior to this new legislation, students had not been allowed to serve what they've made. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Lea Webb collaborated on the bill that aims to fix this.

Matt Ebbers, SUNY Broome Matt Ebbers, SUNY Broome loading...

Beyond booze, SUNY Broome's laboratory will also allow students the opportunity to craft their own cheese and yogurt through dairy product experimentation.

This bold new initiative positions SUNY Broome as a premiere educational institution for beverage education and production in New York state.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

KEEP SCROLLING: How The SUNY Schools Performed in Wall Street Journal's College Rankings The Wall Street Journal has released it's ranking of all the colleges and universities in the United States. Keep going to see where the SUNY schools landed.