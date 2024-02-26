Out-of-This-World Cocktail Ideas for Your New York Eclipse Party

On April 8th, New Yorkers everywhere will delight in experiencing a rare total solar eclipse, the first to be seen in the state in nearly a century. The exciting event has both space enthusiasts and amateur stargazers buzzing, with many people planning viewing parties to take in the once-in-a-lifetime celestial spectacle.

WHEN IS THE SOLAR ECLIPSE?

Times will obviously vary depending on where you are in the country, but according to experts, here's when Upstate New Yorkers should clear their schedule on Monday, April 8th:

Partial eclipse begins at 2:04 p.m. ET

Totality begins at 3:18 p.m. ET

Totality ends at 3:22 p.m. ET

Partial eclipse ends at 4:32 p.m. ET.

GUIDELINES FOR SAFELY OBSERVING A SOLAR ECLIPSE

Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S. Getty Images loading...

During a solar eclipse, it's crucial never to look directly at the sun without proper protection, even if it's partially obscured by the moon. Special eclipse glasses or pinhole projectors are essential to safeguard your eyes.

(Keep scrolling to the bottom of the article for options on safely viewing the eclipse, even without special glasses.)

COSMIC COCKTAILS

As the world pauses to witness this lunar lollapalooza, why not elevate the experience with a space-themed cocktail? Yes, it's true that the eclipse takes place during work hours, but that's what travel mugs are for!

Kentucky Distillery Makes Total Eclipse Moonshine Celebrating The Upcoming Eclipse Getty Images loading...

Here are four great space-related cocktail ideas, thanks to the website Canyon Catering:

"Deep Space"

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz brewed Earl Grey tea

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

2 dashes aromatic bitters

2 drops black food coloring

1 pinch black cocktail shimmer dust

Instructions:

Step 1: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice.

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Step 2: Shake and strain into a chilled coupe.

Shake and strain into a chilled coupe. Step 3: Garnish with a lemon wheel.

"The Cosmonaut"

Ingredients:

2 parts Vodka

1 part fresh lime juice

0.75 part Ginger Liqueur

Dash of Cardamom Bitters

Instructions:

Step 1: Build over a large ice sphere in a spherical rocks glass.

Build over a large ice sphere in a spherical rocks glass. Step 2: Garnish with space-candy dusted grape

Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S. Getty Images loading...

"Space Oddity"

Ingredients:

5 oz pisco

.75 oz Blue Curaçao

.5 oz fresh Lemon Juice

1 egg white

2 drops Orange Blossom Water

2 dashes Orange Bitters

3 drops Peychaud’s Bitters

Instructions:

Step 1: Add all ingredients except for Peychaud’s bitters to a cocktail shaker without ice.

Add all ingredients except for Peychaud’s bitters to a cocktail shaker without ice. Step 2: Strain into a chilled coupe.

Strain into a chilled coupe. Step 3: Add 3 drops of Peychaud’s bitters and swirl with a toothpick.

"Galaxy Moscow Mule"

Ingredients:

Lime Juice

Vodka

Ginger Beer

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

Instructions:

Step 1: Make Butterfly Pea Flower Tea by putting the flowers into hot water until the water turns a dark blue/indigo color. You can purchase it on Amazon here

Make Butterfly Pea Flower Tea by putting the flowers into hot water until the water turns a dark blue/indigo color. You can purchase it on Amazon here Step 2: Pour said water into an ice cube tray until frozen

Pour said water into an ice cube tray until frozen Step 3: Crush the ice in a blender and pour into your cocktail glass

Crush the ice in a blender and pour into your cocktail glass Step 4: Add Vodka, Ginger Beer, and Lime Juice over the indigo-colored ice

Add Vodka, Ginger Beer, and Lime Juice over the indigo-colored ice Step 5: Watch as your cocktail changes to colors of the galaxy

For more recipes, check out the full article here.

DON'T HAVE ECLIPSE-VIEWING GLASSES?

No problem. Keep scrolling for ways to safely observe the 2024 solar eclipse:

DIY: Eclipse Viewing Without Those Special Glasses Just click on the pic to open the YouTube video. Gallery Credit: Jim Weaver

21 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse Experience the 2024 solar eclipse at some of the coolest places New York State has to offer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams