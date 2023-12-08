CNY Brewery Celebrating 10 Years with Weird World Record Attempt

Cheers to 10 years! A popular brewery in Central New York is gearing up to celebrate a decade in business, and aims to make a little history in the process.

They'll be attempting to break a Guinness World Record... but it has nothing to do with beer.

16 STONE BREWPUB • HOLLAND PATENT, NEW YORK

16 Stone Brewpub will celebrate their 10-year milestone on May 4th, 2024, and they're inviting everyone to join the festivities. The highlight? An ambitious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Hot Dogs!

CURRENT RECORD

If my Googling is accurate, it appears that the current record stands at 439 people, achieved in April of 2016 in the United Kingdom. So either dust off your old hot dog costume -- you've got one, right? -- or purchase one and be a part of history.

(Just FYI, Amazon has options for under $30.)

The festivities at 9542 Main Street in Holland Patent promise surprises, contests, live music, and exclusive beer and hard seltzer releases. For updates, check out www.16STONEBREWPUB.com, and get ready to make history on May 4th!

(Registration details will be available soon at www.16stonebrewpub.com.)

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED AT 16 STONE

16 Stone routinely hosts fun and offbeat events. In October they held a pop-up Simpsons event, with a special appearance by the voice of Sideshow Bob himself -- Kelsey Grammer.

UTICA LOCATION CLOSED

Regrettably, 16 Stone made the tough decision to close their second location in Utica, at the Live It Downtown plaza. It remains to be a seen if they intend to find a new home for a satellite location.

In the meantime, though, stop in for a pint next time you're in Holland Patent.

