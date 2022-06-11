A Sriracha Shortage Is Coming! These Utica Shops Still Have Plenty

Spice is nice, but it looks like there will be less heat this summer with regards to Sriracha. The popular red-bottled, green-capped "Rooster sauce" from Huy Fong foods announced recently that production is being halted due to climate-related issues.

WHAT'S CAUSING IT?

Of course, Huy Fong isn't the only brand of "sriracha," as sriracha is just a "style," but others suck.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE SHORTAGE

It's probably too early to panic just yet. You should still be able to find Huy Fong Sriracha at your preferred supermarket, but as the summer drags on, it may be harder to come by.

There is also an 8.5 pound tub you can get on Amazon right now from a third party seller called Cali Cove Trading Company. It's currently listed for $48.50, but that could change at any moment.

GOLDEN BURMA ASIAN MARKET - 314 SOUTH STREET, UTICA

Golden Burma Asian Market in Utica is confirmed to have a good inventory, as of Friday, June 10th. This has been confirmed by yours truly. The big bottles are priced at $4.50 each.

NGUYEN PHAT ORIENTAL STORE - 643 BLEECKER STREET, UTICA

I've also confirmed that Nguyen Phat Oriental Store has a shelf full of it, but... their big bottles are priced $8.50 (!!!), DOUBLE the price at Golden Burma! Seems the Sriracha price gouging has already begun.

People might give me crap for this, because we all remember the toilet paper hoarders, but I DID buy 3 big bottles to tide me over. Hopefully that will get me through the rest of the summer.

I certainly hope that this pause is only temporary, and doesn't turn into another Grandma Brown's saga.

