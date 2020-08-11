Obituary of 28-Year-Old Ogdensburg Man: “Don’t Be a Dumb Ass”

The obituary of a young man from Northern New York, who lived life on his own terms, comes with a warning from his family.

Cody James Holland, of Heuvelton - near Ogdensburg - died at 28, the result of an accident. His obituary says he (sometimes) attended Heuvelton Central School where he was a standout athlete and scholar. Cody eventually went on to become a NYS Corrections Officer.

Cody is survived by several family members, including his parents and brothers. They offer a somber warning as part of his obituary, explaining how some poor choices ended the life of a man who was clearly full of life.

The family requests donations made to a scholarship in Cody’s name at the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, 333 State St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

"Cody James Holland. The man. The myth. The legend. Tough guy with a big heart! Friend to most, hater to some. He loved with his whole heart. Cody loved his family, both biological and those he selected to be his family. He loved his black wife-beater t-shirts, his trucks, his motorcycle, his dog, his girl, his guns, huntin’ and fishin’ with his friends and family. Not necessarily in that order. He loved steak, chew and beer. Again, not in that order! He loved Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Shania Twain (“You Make Me Feel Like a Woman”, we hope she did at least once!). He loved his middle finger and showing his butt to the world!

In his younger days, he was pretty sure he was a gangsta! Gold chains, hat on sideways and pants down to his ankles. Some things don’t change. He grew up, but still loved inappropriate t-shirts, ball caps, and big belt buckles. Cody attended (sometimes) Heuvelton Central School where he was a standout athlete and scholar. He loved his teammates (soccer, basketball, and baseball). When asked about future endeavors, Cody’s response was, “I’m gonna be a porn star!” However, he did get a degree from Paul Smith’s and became a NYS Corrections Officer. Prior to becoming a NYS Corrections Officer, he worked at Bradley’s Service Station for many years where he made lifelong friends. Cody played hard and lived life like he wanted. His favorite saying was “You don’t tell me what to do, I do what I want!”

Cody James left us on August 8, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from being a dumb ass. He drank, drove, and didn’t wear his seat belt! Please, don’t be a dumb ass! Please come to the calling hours dressed how you are most comfortable. This is how Cody would want it. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a scholarship in Cody’s name at the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, 333 State St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669."