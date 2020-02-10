Rome Domino’s Gets Drive-Thru Accidentally Installed

Sometimes you just really want some pizza. Was it a pizza craving or something else that led a driver to crash through the front of a CNY Domino's pizza?

A car drove through the front of the Domino's Pizza on Erie Boulevard in Rome on Sunday night. No injuries were reported, and it's unclear if any tickets were issued to the driver, who complained of knee and chest pains.

On a local Facebook group, commenters were quick to point out how many stores have been a victim of driving mishaps - including the Rome Dollar Tree, Dippin' Donuts, Big Daddy's Subs, and McDonald's. Do we need to mandate those big metal poles outside every store?

In any event, we're glad no one was injured - but seriously people, the brake pedal is the one on the left.