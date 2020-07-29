Spider Blamed For Car Crashing into Boats at New York Yacht Club

Here's something you don't see everyday. How does it even happen? A spider is being blamed.

19 year-old Neysia McCarthy claims a spider fell on her, she panicked, and then couldn't stop her car that ran through a parking lot, over a curb, a dock, and ended up wedged between two boats at the LaSalle Yacht Club in Niagara Falls.

One of the boats is owned by the Niagara Falls Fire Chief. He bought the 2020 Godfrey pontoon boat about a month or so ago and it had only been on the water about 30 hours, according to WIVB.

The other boat was a 1987 SunRunner, according to WKBW. The dock and electrical box were also damaged.

Photo Credit - Edward Draper

The teen was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.

Edward Draper was on the scene. His Facebook live video of the spider scare has gone viral with almost 100,000 views.

Luckily the boats were the only thing hurt in the crash that everyone is poking fun at on social media.