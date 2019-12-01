Snow Storm Safety Tips for CNY

Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain forecast for CNY is underway.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Monday night for Oneida, Madison, and Chenango counties. The National Weather Service says snow will continue, and we could see up to 18 inches of snow in CNY.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the deployment of state assets to regions of the state expected to be hit hardest in advance of a powerful winter storm.

"This storm system has the potential to deliver a significant wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain across much of the state, creating hazardous conditions on many roadways...We have state personnel and resources ready to help as needed, and I am urging all New Yorkers who are returning from their Thanksgiving trips to travel with caution and play it safe on the highways as they head home and then back to work and school on Monday." Governor Cuomo.

The State Department of Transportation is ready to respond with 3,517 supervisors and operators available. Regional crews are currently engaged in snow and ice preparations and rain event monitoring. All Residency locations will be staffed for 24/7operation throughout the event.

All available snow and ice equipment are ready to deploy. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all maintenance locations 24/7 to perform repairs and keep trucks on the road. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1592 large plow trucks

183 medium-duty plows

52 tow plows

327 large loaders

39 snowblowers

The Thruway Authority has 684 supervisors and operators ready to deploy 218 Large Snow Plows, 109 Medium Snow Plows, 11 Tow Plows, and 63 Loaders across the state with more than 123,000 tons of road salt on hand. Variable Message Signs, Highway Advisory Radio and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Safety Tips

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads.

Wet leaves on roadways can cause slippery conditions, making it is essential to drive at slower speeds when approaching patches of them.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, a set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick-energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

Snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which is lower than the posted speed limit, to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. Often on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, as this is the most efficient and safe way to clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows, where the roadway is clear and salted.