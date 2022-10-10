A Show for the Ages! Highly Anticipated Concert On It’s Way to Rome

SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.

After a three year hold, they SummerStage finally came back with the production of Jesus Christ Superstar. The show received great reviews from all who attended, marking yet another successful year for the program.

In order to remember all the amazing years of shows at Rome, members past and present from SummerStage are coming together in a big way.

SummerStage Showstoppers

Where: Rome Capitol Theater

When: October 14th & 15th - 7:30pm

Join the Capitol for a celebration of over 30 years of SummerStage productions. So many of their talented performs from over the years are coming back for one night.

There will be solos, duets, and larger ensemble numbers from some of the most beloved musicals of all time. Many of which will feature those who originated the roles on the Capitol stage.

The concert, originally scheduled for July 15th & 16th, was postponed due to the loss of a close friend to the Capitol Theater. Though the show was put on hold, there was hope the show would be held still at a later date.

Fast forward to now, the show goes on and is sure to be a treat for all. All proceeds go to support future shows and performances at the Capitol Theater.

Get your tickets on their website or at the box office.

