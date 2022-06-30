Theatre Is Back! Two Show Stopping Musicals Coming To Rome This Summer

Live performance on the big stage is finally coming back to Rome this summer in full swing and YOU can be a part of it.

Credit - Rome Capitol Theater Credit - Rome Capitol Theater loading...

SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.

Since 2019, the last show to hit the stage was Mama Mia. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on the shows or even the thought of being able to hold a rehearsal. But that all changes this summer.

Credit - Rome Capitol Theater Credit - Rome Capitol Theater loading...

For the first time in three years SummerStage is back with not one, but two shows at Rome Capitol Theater. The first will be a concert, looking back at all the years of SummerStage and the second brings a well known musical to the big stage.

Credit - Mark Young via Facebook Credit - Mark Young via Facebook loading...

SummerStage Showstoppers

Where: Rome Capitol Theater

When: Friday, July 15th - 7:00pm - 10:30pm

SummerStage community theater is back in a big way. Join the Capitol for a celebration of over 30 years of SummerStage productions. So many of their talented performs from over the years are coming back for one night.

There will be solos, duets, and larger ensemble numbers from some of the most beloved musicals of all time. Many of which will feature those who originated the roles on the Capitol stage.

Credit - Mark Young via Facebook Credit - Mark Young via Facebook loading...

You'll hear your favorite songs from musicals like "Les Misérables", "Hairspray", "Rent", "Spamalot", and even "West Side Story".

Mark Senior/Getty Images Mark Senior/Getty Images loading...

Jesus Christ Superstar

Where: Rome Capitol Theater

Auditions: Wednesday, July 6th - 5:00pm

Showtime: August 4th-6th

Words cannot describe how excited they are to be putting on this show. Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-through rock opera, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Time Rice. The musical loosely follows the final period of Jesus' life, though it is told through other perspectives with allusions to modern life.

Anyone can audition for the show. Auditions will be held on Wednesday, July 6th. Ensemble auditions are from 5pm-6:30pm, with lead auditions beginning at 6:30pm. The show itself will be on August 4th, 5th and 6th.

Credit - Rome Capitol Theater Credit - Rome Capitol Theater loading...

If you are interested in being a part of the show, but don't want to be on stage, join the stage crew. You can do so by contacting Stage Manager Allison Young. Get more information on both shows by visiting Rome Capitol Theater's website.

