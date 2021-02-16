Take A Look Inside The Construction At The Rome Capitol Theater

The Rome Capitol Theater located on West Dominick street in Rome is currently getting a face lift. Take a look inside at some of the construction taking place.

According to the Rome Sentinel, the Capitol Theatre is currently getting work done on seats, walls, ceiling and carpets inside. This will help bring it back to it's 1939 authenticity. The funds for the restoration work come from a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

In June, the marquee outside will get work done:

“The marquee will be 30’ wide, 7’ 2” high, and will extend 15’ from the front of the building. The blade sign will be exactly 45’ high. The marquee and blade will have exactly 2000 bulbs, as did the original. ...There will be a facade restoration to the building in conjunction with the DRI... they located the original steel beams and intend to attach these structures to those, as were the 1928 marquee and blade. I believe the marquee and blade will take approximately two days to install,” said Arthur Pierce,

executive director of the Capitol Theatre in a statement."

Mike Colangelo Sr was able to take a step inside and provide some photos of the work:

Take A Look At The Rome Capitol Construction

You can view more photos on the People and Places of Rome NY Facebook Group page.

Get our free mobile app

Cartoon Madness Returns

For the 19th consecutive year, the Rome Capitol will present its popular Cartoon Madness show through Thursday, February 18th. The show has shifted to Cinema Capitol, a two-screen venue located at 230 West Dominick Street. This year several show times have been added to accommodate the difference in capacity.

Admission is $4 and $3 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door but, to ensure seats at your preferred show, the Capitol recommends purchasing tickets in advance at www.romecapitol.com or by calling 315-337-6277, ext. 304.