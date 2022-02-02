An Interactive Spelling Bee Coming To Utica Is Fun For The Whole Family

Admit it, you've always wanted to take part in a spelling bee at some point of your life. Though you might not have the entire dictionary memorized, it would be fun to get up there and see what you know. One musical in Central NY can give you that chance.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is coming to the Utica Children's Theatre in Clinton on February 25th and 26th. It isn't an actual spelling competition, but audience members will get the opportunity to participate if they are chosen. But first, what is this musical even about?

The show, written by Rachel Sheinkin and William Finn, is a comedic musical that satirizes what actually happens during a spelling bee. Every competitor is nerdy and wacky in their own way, each taking a stab at winning the spelling bee title. They are all matched by three equally quirky adults running the Bee. In most shows, the person who plays the "pronouncer" will improv most lines and descriptions of the words for the competitors.

How do YOU get involved? That's the best part. Each night random audience members are selected to go on stage and join in on the fun. Back when the original cast performed during the Tony Awards, former presidential candidate Al Sharpton competed on stage during the show.

You can see the show for yourself coming up later this month. Show times are February 25th and 26th at 8pm. Utica Children's Theatre is located at 13 Taylor Ave in Clinton. You can get more information by visiting their Facebook page or by going to their website.

