The long wait for theatre lovers in the Rome community is officially over. The Rome Capitol Theatre is officially lighting their newly installed marquee on Saturday, January 15th. The sign is up now, but the process to get where they are today has taken several months in the making.

The final additions of the sign wrap up the theatre's $2.5 million restoration project. The funding was provided to the Captiol Theatre from Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo as part of the governor's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. This is the theatre's second renovation since it was established in 1928. The newest updates include heating, plumbing, and electrical changes. Funding also went to add new paint, carpeting and refurbished seats. The goal of the project is to bring the Capitol back to its design from 1939.

Other investments of Rome's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative include building the Copper City Lofts, improving the Liberty James parking lot, and renovating the City Hall Green.

For the day of the marquee lighting, the auditorium doors open at 5:30pm on Saturday. Tickets are $7 for Capitol Friends and $10 for the general public. You can purchase them online now online or in person when the box office opens at 5pm.

Here's the full schedule:

6:15 - Marquee lighting will take place at 6:15 pm in front of the theater.

6:30 - Introduction & remarks.

6:50 - Short documentary on the Capitol restoration by Rick E. Lewis.

A re-creation of a 1928 Capitol Theatre movie program:

7:00 - David Peckham organ specialties (“Hits of 1928”).

7:12 - Capitol Greetings.

7:17 - Short silent comedy: Call Again with Edward Everett Horton (accompanied by David Peckham at the organ).

7:40 - Feature film (silent): Show Girl (accompanied by original Vitaphone soundtrack of music & effects).

8:45 - Approximate show ending.

Find out more information at the Capitol Arts Complex website.

