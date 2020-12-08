Talk about an epic surprise for the film-lover on your Christmas list! You can now bring home a piece of the Rome Capitol Theatre, but you better jump on the opportunity because they're going quick!

Imagine setting up a movie room in your own home, complete with a pair of 66-year-old chairs. Imagine all of the history and performances those chairs have seen over the years.

The Rome Capitol Theatre announced on its Facebook page last week that it is replacing the seats in the orchestra level of its auditorium on December 14 and returning to a seat-style more similar to the ones it housed in 1939. The current seats have lived in the auditorium since 1954, and now, a limited number of seats are available for purchase!

The historic seats cost $100 for one or $150 for two, and will be mounted on plywood to allow them to stand free. Seats purchased as a pair will be mounted together, and local delivery is available.

As of Monday afternoon, the theatre shared that about 75 percent of the seats had been purchased, so time is running out to reserve your piece of Central New York history for the movie buff in your life. You can purchase your seats either by emailing romecapitol@aol.com or by calling 315-337-6277.