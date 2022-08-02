Live & Local Theatre Returns To Rome Capitol Theatre In A Big Way

Live and local theatre is coming back to Central New York, and this is one show that you don't want to miss.

SummerStage is proud to present Jesus Christ Superstar, coming to Rome Capitol Theater on August 4th, 5th & 6th. Local talent from across Central New York have come together to put on an unforgettable performance that you are sure to love, regardless of your religious views.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-through rock opera, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Time Rice. The musical loosely follows the final period of Jesus' life, though it is told through other perspectives with allusions to modern life.

Credit - Rome Capitol Theatre Credit - Rome Capitol Theatre loading...

Every year SummerStage puts on a musical, typically two, for the community to come enjoy. Not only is the cast compiled of completely local performers, but the same goes for the directors, crew and other Capitol friends that help put on the show.

Tickets are on sale now and can either be purchased online or at the theatre box office. Prices include $19 for Adults, $18 for Seniors/Students/Military, $17 for Friends of the Capitol, and $14 for Children (under the age of 12).

Mark Senior/Getty Images Mark Senior/Getty Images loading...

Jesus Christ Superstar

Where: Rome Capitol Theater

Showtime: Thursday-Saturday, August 4th-6th - 7:30pm

Tickets: On sale NOW, reserved seating only

Meet The Leads For Jesus Christ Superstar at Rome Capitol Theatre

