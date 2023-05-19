Rev Up the Excitement! Awesome Big Rig Show Coming to Frankfort

The town of Frankfort will get a dose of diesel power next month!

The NY 90 Shine-Up Showdown on Saturday, June 10th will be a family-friendly, all-day event featuring live music, food vendors, local business booths and plenty of big rigs on display. The event is scheduled from 10am to 9pm at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

When the sun goes down, the truck lights come on, which is sure to be an exciting spectacle.

Admission is $10 for people 12 and up. The event will take place rain or shine.

The NY 90 Shine-Up Showdown will serve as a platform for truck enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the general public to come together and celebrate all things related to trucks. Attendees will see models new and old and get a firsthand look at some cool customizations.

It's a great opportunity to come enjoy the sunshine, listen to some music, grab a bite to eat, and share the enthusiasm for trucks with other likeminded individuals. Industry professionals, such as manufacturers, dealers, suppliers and service providers may also be on hand.

SHOW US YOUR TRUCKS!

If you're a big rig owner and want to showcase your semi, interested parties should email lamanna87@outlook.com for more info on registering. Be sure to follow their event page for the latest info.

Being a truck driver comes with certain risks and challenges.

Some states are worse than others for truck driving incidents. Take a look at the 5 most dangerous states for truck drivers below:

