Just in time for the start of fall, the Herkimer Fair Grounds is welcoming a drive-thru Fall Food Fest, hosted by Gillettes, the fair food purveyor.

Many of us have taken to sampling delicious foods as a way to pass the time during the pandemic, and there's no food that reminds us more of the summer than the fair food specialties presented by Gillettes.

They've been hosting drive-through fair food fests at the Herkimer County Fair Grounds this summer, and now, that will turn into a Fall Food Fest - so you can enjoy your tasty favorites while staying safe from COVID-19.

The Herkimer County Fairgrounds says the Drive-Thru Fall Food Fest is coming October 9th, 10th, and 11th.

In related news, if you feel like you don't want to get out to get your fall favorites, why not try to make some at home? We tried to make deep fried Oreos, and honestly, they weren't that bad. That said, we might stick with the professionals at the food fest.