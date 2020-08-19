Enjoy Another ‘Carnival Eats’ at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds

Even if the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, COVID-19 can't keep good food down. We already told you about one "Carnival Eats" event coming to Utica later this month.

The Herkimer County Fairgrounds is hosting "Carnival Eats" fair food this weekend, August 21-23. It's presented by Gillette Shows and it's completely coronavirus-safe for you and your whole family. Here's the bulletin from the Farigrounds' website:

Who's ready? Here's the menu for this weekend. McGill's will have their popular Chicken Riggies, K dog's will have lots of Hot Dogs any way you want it plus much more, and of course, Bahama Mama will have Ice Cream and Shakes.and before I forget, Angela's is here also with Pizza and Cheese Sticks. So come out this weekend and enjoy it! Free to get into the Fairgrounds. Mask and social distancing required.

Here are just a few of the other food items you'll get to enjoy this weekend in Frankfort:

Fresh cut fries

Gyros

Taco in a bag

Fried dough

Corn Dogs

Turkey legs

Blooming onions

And make sure you leave some room for dessert, like ice cream and fried Oreos. The hours for Carnival Eats: Friday 4-8PM, Saturday 12-8PM and Sunday 12-7PM. There's more info on the Herkimer County Fair & Fairgrounds website.