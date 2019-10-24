Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Activity In Verona

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious activity complaint in the area of Rock Road in the Town of Verona.

Deputies say sometime in the late afternoon on Wednesday, a black colored Toyota Camry occupied by two men was seen at several horse farms in the Rock Road area, acting suspiciously.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in that area who might have seen or encountered this vehicle or the occupants to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Unit at (315) 765-2626.