Beatles Halloween Display In The Capital Region Goes Viral

Jeff and Ellen Pitkin did a 'fab' job with their Halloween tribute for the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album.

The couple says they've enjoyed decorating for Halloween for the last 20 years. They like the joy it brings to the neighborhood children and their parents. This year their Halloween tribute of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles Abbey Road album has gone viral. They say: It seems to have hit a chord (pun intended) with the parents, so we want to couple this with a request for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

We were shocked that our Beatles Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Halloween tribute in Guilderland NY went viral. And we're capitalizing on this with a fundraiser for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. If you appreciate our creativity or are a Beatles fan, please share the love with a donation direct to St Jude's at:https://www.facebook.com/donate/703886330103143or http://fundraising.stjude.org/AbbeyRoad Remember...

And in the end,

The love you take,

Is equal to the love you make [Facebook]

Here are a few pictures of their incredibly creative Halloween display.

Beatles Halloween

And to think they weren't even going to do a display this year! Look at the difference they're making for St. Jude!