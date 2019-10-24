House Passes Bill To Make Animal Cruelty A Federal Felony

NICE JOB! Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal felony.

The vote is a vital milestone to end animal abuse and protect our pets. The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, or PACT, is on the way to the Senate. Hopefully, they'll pass it so President Trump can sign it into law.

Those sentenced under the new law would face fines and up to seven years in jail.

The PACT Act would strengthen the 2010 Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act.

• The purpose of the PACT Act is to strengthen the 2010 law that makes the depiction of animal cruelty a crime but allows the cruelty itself to go unpunished.

• The PACT Act would make it a federal crime for “any person to intentionally engage in animal crushing if the animals or animal crushing is in, substantially affects, or uses a means or facility of, interstate or foreign commerce.”

• The PACT Act would not interfere with state cruelty laws and would be modeled on the federal animal fighting law

• The PACT Act would not preempt or interfere with local animal cruelty laws or enforcement. The bill would be a federal overlay, exactly like the federal animal fighting law.

Animal Wellness Foundation Director of Federal Affairs Holly Gann says, “Most people are shocked to know that the U.S. does not have a federal animal cruelty law. Enacting this bill sends a signal that our nation has no tolerance for intentional cruelty toward animals.”