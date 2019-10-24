New York Sash Reaches Donation Milestone

Local home improvement business New York Sash recently surpassed $50,000 in donations to local charities.

New York Sash is celebrating 30 years in business and their highest year in donations yet.

This year, the company's Charity Referral Program reached a milestone with over $10,000 in customer-driven donations.

Scot Hayes, owner of New York Sash, believes that giving back to their customers' most cherished local causes is a fitting way to thank them for their support.

Some of the local causes New York Sash has donated to include the Rescue Mission of Utica, Feed Our Vets and the Ride for Missing Children.

They also sponsor the Utica College hockey Teddy Bear Toss each year.

New York Sash will host a 30th Anniversary event from November 4 to 11 to celebrate this milestone. For every customer helped throughout the week, New York Sash will donate $30 to the Veteran’s Supply Drive organized by Express Employment Professionals.