Cornell University Named One of World’s Top 25 Universities

It's no lie that Cornell University is a powerhouse in American education. But, according to a new study, it ranks pretty high against even the most elite schools across the globe.

U.S. News just released its sixth annual Best Global Universities Ranking, which included 1,500 schools from 81 countries across the world. Out of all of those programs, our own Cornell University in Ithaca landed at No. 23, pretty high on the list, if you ask me! While Cornell was the only upstate New York school to break the top 100, a number of schools in New York City made the list as well. Columbia University (No. 7), New York University (No. 28), Rockefeller University (No. 62), and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (No. 67) ranked high as well.

Officials from the study ranked the universities based on their academic research and overall reputation. You can find the full list and ranking of the schools here.