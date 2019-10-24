This beautiful boy named Porky is healthy and ready to be adopted. Can he go home with you?

Porky was turned into the Susquehanna SPCA as a stray with a face full of porcupine quills, severely underweight, emaciated, and very nervous. He doesn’t love being in the kennel and would undoubtedly benefit from finding a home of his own.

Susquehanna SPCA

The SPCA says:

Porky is under a year old and still has a lot to learn, so we recommend he goes to a home with an experienced dog owner that can take the time needed to work with him. Our intern has had the pleasure of working with Porky weekly and raves about his intelligence. He is learning his basic commands and has dramatically improved on some of his negative behaviors.

Susquehanna SPCA

Porky has had a great start working with our trainer, and we would love to find him a home to continue his training and be at ease. Stop in anytime Tuesday through Saturday between 12 and 5 to see if Porky might be your perfect match!

Susquehanna SPCA is located at 4841 State Highway 28 in is located at4841 State Highway 28 in Hartwick. They are a not for profit animal shelter founded in 1917 by Mrs. William T. Hyde.

