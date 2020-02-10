Shamrock Shakes Are Back…But You Can Make Your Own

McDonald's Shamrock Shakes are coming back to Central New York, but if you can't stand the wait - just make your own.

Some people wait the whole year for the iconic Shamrock Shakes to make their way back to McDonald's restaurants. Have no fear, they're coming back. In fact, this year is the 50th Anniversary of the minty shake. McDonald's has announced the Shamrock Shake will hit Central New York on February 19th. This year, they're also adding a Shamrock Oreo McFlurry as well.

What if you don't want to wait - or, the horror, the shake machine is down?

Make your own shamrock shake!

Here's our recipe (but you can tweak as needed)

2 cups of vanilla ice cream

3/4 cup of milk

green food coloring (10-12 drops - depending how green you want it)

1/4 teaspoon of peppermint extract (adjust to taste)

Put all of that in a blender and process until smooth. Add whipped cream, a cherry, and sprinkles if you're really feeling motivated. (You can add vanilla vodka if you want to turn this into an adult beverage.)

VOILA - your DIY SHamrock Shake.