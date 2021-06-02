Need a Quick and Easy Dish? This Crock Pot Chicken and Dumplings Will Do the Trick [RECIPE]
This is the time of year is when we generally think about light meals such as salads or of cooking on the grill but the wet and cold weather we've had lately has called for some soul comforting meals.
Most of us have special memories of homemade chicken and dumplings and while this isn't exactly homemade in the sense that we use shortcuts rather than making it all from scratch, this meal is one of those set and pretty much forget dishes that has a taste similar to what you remember your mom or grandma making.
I didn't think to write down how much I spent on each item, but I'd say you can make this dish for under $10 and I love that prep time takes less than five minutes. An added bonus is that you might already have most of the ingredients in your pantry. I'm a busy mom who cares what my family eats but realistically, there are some days that I just don't have a lot of time to spend cooking. Dishes like this are made for days like that.
Whether you're looking for a comfort meal to soothe a summer cold or you need a simple dish to drop off to someone who has just had a baby or suffered a loss, it doesn't get much easier than Crock Pot chicken and dumplings.
Crock Pot Chicken and Dumplings
