Rachael Ray Shares Her Recipe For a Classic Utica Food

If there's one thing Central New Yorkers love more than anything, it's their traditional Utica foods. From chicken riggies and greens to half moons and tomato pie, there are so many unique dishes to love that came from right here in the 315.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray shared her own take on a Utica classic on Wednesday's show, making tomato pie in her kitchen.

Everyone has their own style for creating this delicious Utica dish, and Rachael acknowledged that she takes liberties that some in Central New York may not agree with.

"Seriously, it's not traditional at all, so if you're from Utica, I apologize," Ray said.

Rachael Ray's Tomato Pie Recipe

Start by drizzling oil over a parchment paper-lined pizza pan.

The Sauce: Cut up half of a large onion or one small onion, along with a couple of fat garlic cloves, and sautee them in olive oil to get the sauce started. Combine half a teaspoon of ground red pepper or pepper flakes, one teaspoon of dry oregano, and a sprinkle of sugar and salt to create a "magic dust" to add to the pan with the onion and garlic. Add one big can of fire-roasted tomatoes and some tomato sauce before letting it cook for a while and thicken up. If you like sweet basil, this is the time to add some to your sauce.

The Dough: Combine hot water, a sprinkle of sugar and one package of yeast. Stir and let stand for five minutes. Add two cups of flour, a couple teaspoons of grated cheese and a sprinkle of rosemary. Stir in the yeast mixture with some salt and cheese, a quarter cup of olive oil and more flour. If you make the dough in a bowl, you must then knead it by hand for an additional 8-10 minutes. Let the dough stand for an hour, and then toss it in oil, stretch and flip it, and sprinkle cornmeal on the bottom.

Baking It: Bake the dough in the oven for 15 minutes on top of an upside-down pan that acts as a pizza stone. Once it's done, spread tomato sauce "edge-to-edge" on the dough and bake for another 12-15 minutes.

Topping It: Sprinkle the pie with pecarino and parmesan cheeses, and top with chopped parsley.

Let's be honest: Rachael Ray's tomato pie looks delicious, and we're dying to try it for ourselves.

