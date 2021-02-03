When Is The Shamrock Shake Back In Utica, Rome, and Syracuse?

When will the Shamrock Shake return to Utica, Rome, Herkimer, and the Syracuse areas of Central New York for 2021?

Beginning February 15th 2021, the fan-favorite returns as well as an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. These will go on sale at US restaurants for a limited time.

"For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring," said McDonald's Sr. Director of Culinary, Chad Schafer. "And we heard they especially enjoyed getting a taste of the one-and-only Shamrock flavor in a new way last year with the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry. We know this winter may feel longer than others so we're thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month.""

According to McDonald's, the Shamrock Shake is part of a big month for McDonald's, which is expected to roll out three new chicken sandwiches on February 24th.

The Shamrock Shake was created back in 1967. It was invented by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald's Owner-Operator, who decided to invent the shake in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. It later debuted in select locations across the U.S. in 1970 and was an instant success. Today, this creamy treat is the most anticipated dessert to reappear on our menu each year.

Here's a look at the 2021 lineup:

1) The Shamrock Shake® features creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a whipped topping for a delicious minty treat.

2) The OREO® Shamrock McFlurry®, which first debuted on U.S. menus last Shamrock Shake Season and is back by popular demand, features creamy, vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces blended throughout. It's a flavor combination that's "mint" to be!