Are You Down To Drink New York’s Most Popular Halloween Cocktail?

It's something that was introduced to us last year as the state's most popular cocktail during Halloween. Now, according to Google Trends, it's also been something being searched locally over the past 30 days.

What exactly is Halloween Jungle Juice and how do I make it?

Taking a trip down memory lane to the good ol' days of college, Jungle Juice is the cheap way of getting drunk. It was something featured at every party, and it was really simple to pour together and get it tasting decent.

When I saw that Halloween Jungle Juice was trending in New York last year, I wanted to learn how to make it. What exactly made it Halloween-y?

Google Trends - 2021 Google Trends - 2021 loading...

According to Tipsy Bartender, really, it's just the addition of dry ice that makes it ~spooky~ but nonetheless it's still something that sounds delicious. Want to make it for yourself? Here's what you'll need:

Get our free mobile app

Strawberry Slices

Orange Slices

Pineapple Slices

Whole Apples

1 Bottle 99 Apples

1 Bottle Coconut Rum

1 Bottle Peach Schnapps

1 Bottle Strawberry Wine

1 Bottle Gin

1 Bottle Rum

1 Bottle Vodka

1 Bottle Everclear

2 Bottles Orange Soda

2 Bottles Mango Peach Juice

Plus, your dry ice. Then, take a giant bucket, tote, whatever you're using, and mix it all together.

If you're looking for an amazing Halloween cocktail for a party, you have to check out this Halloween Jungle Juice. Honestly, after reading that ingredient list you know this is one of the best Halloween mixed drinks out there, right?

I would definitely give it a try, although I do have a little bit of PTSD when it comes to Everclear. Yuck.

College, good times, good times.

Do you have a favorite cocktail to enjoy during Halloween season? Let us know inside our station app. And, maybe you can pair that beverage with one of these not-so-scary movies?

13 Spooky-But-Not Scary Halloween Movies These films are perfect for people who love Halloween but don’t love super scary movies.