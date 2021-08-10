Some of the best memories that I have of various stages in my life revolve around moments shared with those I love around a fire.

A few days ago when it was brutally hot and humid, my six-year-old looked up at me with his big brown eyes and asked if he and I could have an afternoon date at our firepit. Honestly, it was the last thing that I wanted to do because it was so suffocatingly hot outside but I couldn't resist the look on my son's face. I caved and pulled out our s'mores making supplies and lit a fire in 90-degree weather because my baby wanted time with his mama.

I'm fully aware that my son won't always want to hang out with his mom. The day is coming, and soon I'm afraid, that my boy won't think it's so cool to hang with me and so I soak up these moments as often as I can and tuck the memories inside my heart.

My family is really into making s'mores. Like, really into them. Most people make s'mores with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate but my family sometimes likes to break away from the norm and jazz up our s'mores. Since today is National S'mores Day, I thought I'd share some of our yummy secrets with you!

10 Creative Ways to Make Your S’mores Even More Delicious

