The Chaos in the Kitchen continues. Polly has the secret to the best fried rice that tastes like if comes fresh from a hibachi for National Chinese Food Day.

There's nothing like the taste of fried rice fresh off a hibachi grill. The coronavirus has limited hibachi dinners, especially for a party of two. So let's see if we can bring the taste of a hibachi dinner into our own kitchens.

The secret to great tasting fried rice is making sure your rice is cold. Make it the day before if possible or in the morning. In a pinch, you can run under cold water but it won't be the same.

Melt butter or add oil in a pan with garlic. Add carrots, onion and peas and fry until soft, about 3 minutes. Since I'm not a pea fan, I don't use them. Move to the side and add an egg beaten with water. Chop into pieces and mix with vegetables. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and 2 cups of cold rice. Cook 4 or 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Cook 2 more minutes. Serve hot.

You can also add chicken to the rice or serve on the side. Just cut up a chicken breast into bite size pieces and fry in a pan with oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Add soy sauce and squirt of lemon juice when the chicken is almost done.

Finish off with some Yum Yum sauce for dipping. I also like to dump over my fried rice, which is why I always order extra at the hibachi grill.

Yum Yum sauce:

1 cup mayo

1 tablespoon ketchup or tomato paste

1 tablespoon melted butter

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons of water

1 tablespoon sugar if using ketchup/3 tablespoons if using paste

Dash of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes

Mix everything together. It's always better then next day after being in the fridge.

