Several CNY July 4th Fireworks Postponed Due to COVID-19 Precautions

July 4th fireworks are a big part of summer, and tend to draw big crowds. This year, that's part of the problem in light of COVID-19 - forcing many communities to reschedule their events.

While most of New York State - including the Mohawk Valley and Central New York regions - move toward a full reopening, there are still concerns about large crowds gathering together. That concern has led several communities to decide to postpone their planned fireworks displays.

The following towns and cities have decided to postpone their July 4th celebrations:

Old Forge, Town of Webb - postponed, new date not announced. Updates on Old Forge Facebook page.

City of Utica, Proctor Park fireworks - postponed, new date not selected.

Village of Clinton, July 4th parade and fireworks, cancelled.

Several places have not yet made a decision about their July 4th fireworks, including Sylvan Beach, which - according to Facebook events - are still planning to host their fireworks.

We will update this story as more information becomes available, letting you know where you may still be able to catch some fireworks, and what is cancelled or postponed.

If you know of any events that have been cancelled, let us know at beth@lite987.com

These are the towns and villages that hosted fireworks in 2019 - along with the current status. If there is no status listed, we will update when we find out about definite plans.

Auburn

Cazenovia

Clinton - CANCELLED

Cooperstown

Hamilton

Inlet

Lake George

Long Lake

New York Mills

Old Forge, Lakefront - POSTPONED

Oswego, Lakefront

Richfield Springs, Canadarago Lake

Rome, Honor America Days - POSTPONED

Saratoga Springs

Schroon Lake

Scotia

Sherrill

Speculator

Springfield Center, Glimmerglass State Park

Sylvan Beach - STILL ON, waiting til last minute to make final decision

Syracuse, NYS Fairgrounds

Utica, Proctor Park - POSTPONED

Vernon, Vernon Downs