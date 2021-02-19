Townsquare Townie Awards 2021

Local businesses across Utica, Rome, and Central New York have always been an integral part of the fabric of our community. Supporting these businesses has never been more important.

Townsquare Utica is committed to standing with local businesses, and the people who bring them to life and make them special. So we are very proud to introduce our inaugural Townsquare Utica/Rome Townie Awards for 2021.

The Townies are our way of honoring some of the local businesses that help define the unique character of the Central New York region.

We know you'll recognize some, and others might be new to you -- but since our community grows and changes constantly, that's the point. We hope you enjoy this eclectic list of some of the people, places, and things that we love Central New York.

Please join us in rallying to celebrate and support them during this challenging time, and always.