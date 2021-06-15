Firework displays will begin tonight at 9:15PM in celebration of reaching the COVID-19 milestone.

70 percent of New York adults have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and New York State is celebrating with fireworks tonight all across New York State, including Albany, Binghamton, Jones Beach, Lake Placid, New York City, Niagara Falls, Nyack, Rochester, Syracuse, and Utica.

At 9:15PM tonight, you can catch the show in Syracuse at the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd in Syracuse, and Downtown Utica at 100 Whitesboro Street.

WIBX reports that effective immediately, all state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings. However, certain guidelines will remain in effect at large venues, schools, health care facilities, and nursing homes until more people are vaccinated.

"472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York's adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one," Cuomo said. "As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State's essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished."

New York State landmarks will also be lit in blue and gold tonight and include:

Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

So what does this mean for all the summer events that have been canceled? Is there time to put them on?

