It started as a hot, summer morning in Central New York with the National Weather Service out of Binghamton issuing a Heat Advisory. Then, by the afternoon, storms were taking over the region causing power outages, plus damage to structures and trees.

On Wednesday, June 30, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch reporting that hail, lightening, and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. The first storm hit Oneida County around 1:10PM according to the Utica OD, when a severe thunderstorm was located over Vernon, moving east at 30 mph.

After the storms hit, more than 1,000 National Grid customers in West Utica along York and Court streets lost service, and nearly 300 people between the Arterial and Utica College. Power was restored to most of those customers by 4PM.

Other outages in the area were reported, trees and wires were down in multiple areas, some homes and gazebos were damaged.

According to the Utica OD, shortly after 4PM, city hall officials said additional personnel from the Utica police, fire, parks and public works departments were called back to address traffic and storm-related issues. The city’s DPW was removing trees from the street to ensure safe traffic flow, but that some trees could not be removed until the area was cleared by National Grid. Only minor flooding was reported. They also encouraged residents to stay away from any downed power lines.

It's expected to be HOT the next few weeks, so the National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of water, wearing loose, lightweight clothing and taking plenty of breaks when outside. Strenuous activity should be reduced, eliminated or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day in extreme heat.

CHECK OUT THESE PHOTOS: Severe Thunderstorms Crash Their Way Through The Utica/Rome Area How crazy were those storms yesterday? It left a lot of damage in the area to homes, roadways, etc. These photos were submitted by our listeners. If you have any, send them to us inside the station app.

