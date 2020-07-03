Celebrate Pistachio All July Long At Bonomo’s

You know it's summertime in Central New York when it's pistachio time at Bonomo's.

After 55 years of business, Bonomo's Dari Crème is still family owned and operated here in Central New York.

In the fall of 1962, Guy Bonomo and his wife Frances started the business with a simple menu of hot dogs and ice cream. At the time, the family business was called Dari Isle, however, in 1983, the name Dari Isle was replaced with Bonomo's Dari Creme, which it is presently known."

The business is currently co-operated by Guy and Frances' two sons, Vin and Guy Bonomo.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

All July Long

If you're a fan of pistachio, make sure you make the trip to Bonomo's this month. You can enjoy pistachio soft serve on a cone, in pints and quarts, also in the frozen desserts to go room. Bonomo's is also offering pistachio Oreo ice cream sandwiches, regular chocolate wafer sandwiches, custom pies and cakes per order.

It is Pistachiopalooza! A month long party to celebrate our passionate pistachio patrons! Yes, in addition to our specials, we will have soft PISTACHIO ice cream, EVERYDAY for the entire month!"

Make sure you stop on by and enjoy! Need more of a reason to check them out? Check out these amazing photos.