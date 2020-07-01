The iconic American Flag that has called John Street in Utica is returning home fully restored thanks to Steve's Restorations and Hot Rods.

The american flag will be escorted on Thursday July 2nd with a parade starting at nine, and a ceremony at 10AM at the parking lot on Burnet Street behind "Craylees Diner" in Utica. The public is invited to come out, or watch virtually. This will all be filmed for the premiere episode of "A Wild Ride" presented by Steve's Restorations and Hot Rods for YouTube.

You can watch the parade and flag ceremony live via Facebook or Instagram. You can also come down to this section of Utica and watch the parade of one-of-a-kind red, white and blue classic cars as they escort the flag from the shop to its John Street location.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Steve's Restorations is proud that this restoration project arrived during a profound time in our Country.

The goal of the flag ceremony was to remind our community – and Country as a whole – to come together.

The restored John Street Flag signifies the historic phrase “United we stand, divided we fall.”

The flag was restored through unity and collaboration, and our hope is that this restored flag will be a symbol to remind everyone that working together is not only easier but provides us more strength than standing alone.

The flag restoration process, parade and ceremony will be featured in the premiere episode of Steve’s Restorations and Hot Rods “A Wild Ride” YouTube series. You can subscribe to the channel to catch this new series.

You might remember that the Frankfort business was featured on the History Channel's 'American Restorations' series. Check out highlights of Steve's Restoration on 'American Restorations' at History.com. Learn more at StevesRestorations.com.