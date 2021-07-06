Summer is the perfect time to spend some time on the water, especially when it's hot outside. Float your boat. Hop aboard a flamingo paddle boat just a few hours from Central New York.

The "Floatmingo" was introduced as part of the boat rentals of Hoyt Lake in Buffalo back in the spring of 2020 thanks to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy in partnership with the Buffalo Maritime Center. The flock consisted of five paddle boats that could be rented and taken out on Hoyt Lake.

Since so many people wanted to get in on the action, they added another five to have a full flock of ten in 2021 to accommodate more people. The Buffalo Maritime Center also chose to create a reservation system to keep up with the increased high demand.

Pricing for the child friendly boating experience is $15 for the 30 minute rental or $25 for the hour long rental. The price is per boat, not per person, and at least one participant has to be over the age of 18. Each boat can accommodate 2 or 4 adults (depending on model.)

The Rental Shed operates from the southwest corner of Delaware Park's Hoyt Lake in Buffalo. According to the Buffalo Maritime Center, there is plenty of parking along Lincoln Parkway or Rumsey Road. Life jackets are provided and must be worn while on the water.

I remember paddle boating as a kid and had a blast, but can only imagine how much more fun it would have been if they were flamingo boats. It's quite the memorable experience from everything I've heard about it. You'll have to add it to the list of fun things to do if you're in the Buffalo area.

Will you be flocking to Hoyt Lake for this adventure? Send us photos inside the station app!

10 Places in Central New York You Need to Visit at Least Once Looking for some of the best sights in Central New York? Here's just ten that you need to visit at least one in your life.

Check It Out: 6 Splash Pads in Central New York to Enjoy This Summer Water you waiting for? If you're looking to cool down this summer, visit one of these Splash Pads!

[PLEASE NOTE: Some of these are not open for the season, but will be later in the summer.]

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

