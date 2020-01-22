“Sesame Street Live” Is Coming To Central New York

I grew up watching Sesame Street and absolutely love the fact that it is still around. One of my fondest memories includes going with my mom to see Sesame Street Live and I had a blast. Coming up in March, you'll be able to give the special kid in your life the same kind of memorable experience!

"Sesame Street Live: Let's Party" will be bringing their show to the Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse March 3rd at 6 pm and the 4th for a show at 10:30 am and another at 6 pm! It's an all new, interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood.

The Sesame Street community discovers choosing a party theme is more challenging than they could have ever imagined. For about an hour and a half, kids (and maybe you, too) will be able to learn new songs and sing along to familiar favorites with Oscar and Cookie Monster; build a snowman with Elmo; flap your wings with Big Bird; marvel at Abby’s magic; be amazed when Super Grover flies, and move to the rhythm with Rosita.

What's even cooler? They have a pre-show experience that the kids will LOVE. You'll be able meet and take photos with Big Bird and two of his friends before the show, participate in the Elmo Dress Up and Dance activity, walk on stage and experience Sesame Street for yourself, create and decorate your party streamer activity, and meet the experience host Maya Monster in her Information Booth!

Ticket prices start at $15 and are the same for children one year of age and older and adults alike. Prices can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. You can get your tickets via Ticketmaster.

You can find more details about the show here.