Sensory Saturdays are coming to Marquee Cinemas in central New York; a new sensory friendly program for anyone with autism, down syndrome or other sensory disorders.

The new program, that begins March 9th, will give families an opportunity to watch a movie they may not normally get to watch. The lights in the auditorium will be turned up, the sound turned down and everyone will be allowed to move around and talk during the movie. Open captioning will also be featured on the screen while the movie plays.

Sensory Saturdays will be available at all Marquee Cinemas, including in the Orchards Plaza in New Hartford. The sensory friendly movies will be shown at 11am on the second Saturday of each month. The first movie is 'How to Train Your Dragon' on March 9th.