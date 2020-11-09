Rent The Whole Theater at Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford for Just $99

If you really miss seeing a movie on the big screen, but aren't ready to sit in theater filled with strangers, Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford has a solution for you. Rent out a whole theater for less than 100 bucks.

For $99, you and 19 of your closest friends can have some holiday fun at the movies. Marquee Cinemas is allowing patrons to reserve a whole theater to view one of a few selected Christmas classics. You'll get to choose from:

A Christmas Story

Elf

Gremlins

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Polar Express

Movie concessions will be available as well.

If you're not interested in any of those films, others are available - though it might cost you a little bit more. You can also invite more than 20 people, but that too may add to the cost.

For more information, or to schedule your private party, call marquee Cinemas at 315-768-3180.

For those of you heading to the movies, be sure you're prepared for some changes:

Masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Assigned seating will be required.

Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Additional staffing will be required to control compliance.

Theaters will be required to meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation, and purifications standards.

If you'd rather not go to theater, but want to recreate the taste at home, you can buy huge bags of popcorn from Marquee for just $12.75.